Bug Control Made Easy For Do It Yourself Handymen

Has your home been invaded by pests? Are you struggling with an infestation of insects, mice or other vermin? Does nothing you do seem to work? You may just need some effective pest control tips that you can start using right away. The following article will point you in the right direction.

An easy way to kill any flying bug in your home is to douse it with hairspray until it falls. This spray contains chemicals that kill the bugs and keep new ones from coming out.

You can prevent most pest infestations by keeping your home clean. Do not leave any food scrapes on your table or in the kitchen sink and make sure you tightly seal garbage bags. Get rid of your garbage on a regular basis and do not hesitate to store garbage bags in your garage until you can get rid of them.

Fumigate your home on a regular basis if you have had a pest problem more than one time. Some pests are so populated in an area that it can be next to impossible to keep them out of your home. However, if you take preventative measures, you are more likely to succeed.

If you believe that you have a bat in the house, leave a window open overnight. Try to pick one that is located close to where you think the bat might be. These pests follow the air current, so they should go right back outside if they have a way to exit the premises.

Pest likes to hide in cracks and small crevices. You should get a caulk gun and fill all the small hiding places you can find. Check for new hiding places regularly and replace the caulk if you need to. You can spray paint over the caulk if you want to conceal it.

Pest repellents that are electronic prove very effective. The slight buzzing sound coming from being plugged in is what works. You may not be able to hear it and it will not hurt you or your pets. Rodents, on the other hand, aren't fond of the sound, and will evacuate the area.

Are their cockroaches in your home? The best way to kill these creatures is to sprinkle borax in places where cockroaches hide. Put all your food away and leave a few scraps to attract the cockroaches to a certain area sprinkled with borax, such as a cupboard or a crack where they hide.

If you have a lot of debris and overgrown plants in your yard, you are inviting pests into your home. Litter, debris, overgrown plants, and trash are all great habitats for pests. If these pests are right outside your door, it will take no time before they are inside your home and becoming a problem.

Make sure that there is proper ventilation in all areas of your home and also the attic. This is important as pests will feast on low quality air, which can be caused by poor ventilation. Make sure that your vents are working efficiently and get them checked frequently throughout the year.

To ensure ants don't move into your home, mix 1c sugar and 1c borax in a 1 quart jar. Hammer holes into the lid with a nail and then use the jar to spread the mixture around your foundation, doors, windows and the baseboards on the inside, too. The sugar attracts ants while the Borax kills them.

Check your home for moist areas in the structure if you have carpenter ants. Carpenter ants are very attracted to moisture, so if you begin to have a problem with them, chances are that you have a leak somewhere. Once you find and solve that problem, the carpenter ants will move on naturally.

If you live in an apartment and can't seem to get your pest problem under control, talk to the building manager. It may be that someone living next to you is the cause of the problem. If that is the case, you will continue seeing pests no matter what you do. Alert the owners or management so that they can perform a full inspection.

Be very careful if employing poisonous pest control traps, especially the variety designed to kill ants. These traps contain poisoned food that ants bring to the queen who will consume it and hopefully die. However, the main ingredient of this poison is peanut butter which pets might enjoy, so keep them away from the traps.

Now that you have the tips from this article, it's time to take back your home. You don't have to live in fear from the pest that have taken residence in your house. Show them who's boss by using the pest control information you've gained. They'll be sorry they ever messed with you.